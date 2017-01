Details are now coming out about the arrest of Tessita Lee Woodard, 42, of Castle Rock, with the Sheriff’s Office reporting that they got a tip that Woodard had returned to her property on Agren Road near Castle Rock. Authorities had been on the lookout for Woodard, who also goes by the last name of Duff, after a horse had been taken from the property in late October. They say that the horse was malnourished and neglected, and is now recovering at an undisclosed refuge. Tuesday at about 5 pm, Deputies got a tip that Woodard was back at her house. It’s alleged that Woodard tried to hide under some blankets prior to her arrest. She was booked on a single count of first-degree animal cruelty, and then was released on her own recognizance. Formal arraignment will be held at a future date.