Two men are nursing injuries that they received in what Longview Police are calling an accidental shooting. This incident took place last night around 8 pm, at a home in the 2300 block of Ocean Beach Highway. Officers say that one of the men apparently was trying to disassemble a loaded pistol, when the gun went off. The round went through the hand of the man holding the gun, and then went into the leg of his buddy. Both men were taken to St. John Medical Center; police say that the wounds did not appear to be serious. It’s not know at this time if any charges will be filed.