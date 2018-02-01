The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting that occurred Wednesday at 6:30 pm at Camp Rilea.

Members of a regular US Army unit conducting training at Camp Rilea reported a gunshot discharge in the housing area. A soldier, whose identity is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin, was declared deceased by doctors at the Emergency Room at Columbia Memorial Hospital, where the soldier had been transported.

Camp Rilea is the primary training facility for the Oregon National Guard. Both federal and state authorities share joint jurisdiction over the base and incidents that occur there.