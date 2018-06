You can provide some input on “active transportation” inside Longview at a workshop that’s planned for this evening at the McClelland Arts Center. The City of Longview is hosting this evening’s event, billed as an “action-oriented” meeting, where participants will take a “deep dive” into several project areas. You’re asked to come prepared to join one of five project areas; there will be a Biking Group, a Walking Group, a table on Project Funding, Citywide Implementation and Citywide Influence. Participants will also have opportunities to provide input in other subject areas, as well. The one-hour session is set to begin at 6 pm this evening at the McClelland Arts Center, and is open to anyone interested. Get more information on the Longview Parks and Recreation Facebook page.