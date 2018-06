With school getting out and kids looking for something to do, you would expect an old fashioned lemonade stand to pop up here and there. But not an adult one.

Kelso Police were called to 8th Avenue last evening when a resident reported that a male and a female set up a lemonade stand right in front of his driveway. He also reported that the couple may have been intoxicated. Police showed up and talked to the couple and told them to move along.

There were no arrests in the case.