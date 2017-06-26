A new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition states that Wahkiakum County is one of six places in Washington that a low-income person can afford rent while working for minimum wage; in fact, they say that only 12 counties in the whole country that you can do this. According to the “Out of Reach” report, only 12 counties in the entire United States where a person can afford to rent housing, while working full-time at minimum wage. This report shows that the average Fair Market Rent in Washington for a two-bedroom apartment comes in at $1,229; the Coalition says that this means that a household would need to make nearly $4,100 per month to afford that apartment, or just over $49,000 per year. That equates to $23.64 per hour. At Washington’s minimum wage, a person would have to work 86 hours a week to afford rent on a two-bedroom house, or 69 hours per week for a one-bedroom. That means that a person would have to work two full-time minimum wage jobs to afford an average house. In Longview and Cowlitz County, the average rent for a two-bedroom home is $745, meaning that a person would have to work 1.3 jobs to afford a house.