The Air Pollution Advisory that’s been covering the region for the past few days is being extended through noon today. The Southwest Washington Clean Air Agency says that the smoke from the wildfires has not yet cleared out of all areas, and they expect the conditions to “oscillate” with the changing weather patterns. This morning, the Washington Air Quality monitoring station at CVG Elementary School has a reading of 125, which falls into the “Unhealthy for Some Groups” classification. These conditions could still cause issues for sensitive groups, including those who have compromised breathing or other respiratory issues. Get current air quality conditions by going to swcleanair.org.