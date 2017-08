We could see some clearer air in the local area this weekend, as a bit of a weather charge could help to scrub some of that wildfire smoke out of the region. The Air Quality Alert for the local area expires at noon today, as a weather system moves in off of the Pacific. We’ll see increasing clouds later today and tomorrow, even with a possibility of some rain in the local area tomorrow night. While we could see some precipitation this weekend, remember that fire danger around the area is still very high, and this small amount of rain will do little to reduce that danger.