The Air Quality Alert that covers much of the region is being extended through noon on Friday at a minimum, as smoke from wildfires in British Columbia and eastern Washington continue to be blown into this area. The Southwest Washington Clean Air Agency is now issuing an Air Pollution Advisory for Cowlitz County, along with other surrounding counties. Officials with the Clean Air Agency say that the Advisory is simply a reminder to local residents to try and protect their health and improve local air quality by reducing pollution from cars, mowers and other internal combustion engines; try to use public transportation or carpool, and people who are sensitive to smoke or other pollutants should try to limit outdoor activities. Get more information at swcleanair.org.