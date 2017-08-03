Along with the extreme heat, we’re also having to deal with smoke that’s blowing into this area from wildfires that are burning east of the Cascades, and in British Columbia. Seattle TV stations have been posting satellite photos from NASA, showing huge plumes of smoke covering much of Washington State. There’s now an Air Quality Alert in effect for the region; the Southwest Washington Clean Air Authority is out with an Air Pollution Advisory, covering Cowlitz, Wahkiakum, Clark, Lewis and Skamania counties. Air Authority officials say that ozone levels in the local area are increasing; they say that the wildfire smoke and smog from ground-level ozone is expected to persist through next Tuesday, and that overall air quality could continue to be bad through all of next week. This morning, the Air Quality Index in Longview is at 213; based on this rating system, readings over 200 put the local air quality as “very unhealthy.” Under these conditions, you’re advised to try and minimize driving and use of internal combustion engines; those who are sensitive to smog should limit outdoor activities. Pollution levels peak in the afternoon and evening, so you should avoid being outside during those times. The current Air Quality Alert expires at 7 pm tomorrow night.