After being at the edge of the “unhealthy” range for the past several days, air quality in Longview is reported to be “moderate” this morning, and more improvement could be on the way. Smoke from wildfires in the Columbia River Gorge and the Gifford Pinchot National Forest continues to cloud the local area, and an Air Quality Alert for this area is being extended through noon tomorrow. Forecasters say that we’ll see an increasing chance of showers today, tonight and into tomorrow morning, which could help to clear things up and improve the air quality. Kids in Kelso Schools were kept inside during recess and PE yesterday; sports practices were also held indoors, where possible.