The Southwest Washington Clean Air Agency is posting an Air Pollution Advisory for the region, covering Cowlitz, Wahkiakum, Skamania, Lewis and Clark Counties. Agency officials say that intrusions of wildfire smoke into the local area is degrading the air quality, pushing fine particulate matter from those fires into the local airshed. They say that pollution levels are expected to worsen today, and then a wind shift should push the smoke away. Conditions are expected to improve by this afternoon, but higher elevation smoke will linger through the rest of the week. As of 4 am today, the Air Quality Monitoring station on 30th Avenue in Longview had an Air Quality number of 152. Any numbers between 151 and 200 are ranked as “unhealthy,” meaning that everyone should try to limit outdoor activity; you should also keep a close watch on people that are in “sensitive groups,” to make sure that they aren’t having trouble. Learn more at swcleanair.org.