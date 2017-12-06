Air quality in the local area could be deteriorating over the next few days, as pockets of stagnant air collect. The Weather Service has an Air Stagnation Advisory up for the Lower Columbia Corridor through Monday morning of next week. They say that “limited ventilation” will prevent air pollutants from being blown out of the area, which could also lead to degraded air quality. Checking the air quality station in Longview, the latest readings put Longview’s air quality as “good.” Those with respiratory issues should be prepared for poorer air quality conditions over the next few days.

Stagnant air won’t be an issue out by the Columbia River Gorge over the next day or so, as weather forecasters have a Wind Advisory in effect from midnight tonight to 6 pm tomorrow for the Gorge and the greater Portland metro area. This is being called “the strongest east wind event so far this winter season,” with sustained winds of 25 to 35 miles an hour, and gusts of up to 50 miles an hour. Gusts of up to 75 miles an hour as possible in the Cascade Locks-Hood River area. They say winds of this intensity could bring down trees and other debris, so you should exercise additional caution if you’re heading that direction.