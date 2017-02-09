The Port of Longview is asking for one more provision before signing off on a new governance agreement for the Southwest Washington Regional Airport in Kelso. At yesterday’s Port Commission hearing, an updated governance agreement was approved, with an added provision that would prevent the Port of Longview from being exposed to future debt that might be taken on. Last year, the Port took formal action to withdraw from the airport governance agreement, reporting concerns with the budget and with contract language. After months of work, the cities of Kelso and Longview, Cowlitz County and the Port developed a revised contract, which had been approved by the other entities. It’s reported that the Port agreed with most of the terms, but Commission members also want language that shields the Port from liability if the Airport takes on major debt. It’s now reported that Kelso, Longview and the County have just 19 days to approve this change, before the old governance contract expires.