The Port of Longview is asking for one more provision before signing off on a new governance agreement for the Southwest Washington Regional Airport in Kelso. At yesterday’s Port Commission hearing, an updated governance agreement was approved, with an added provision that would prevent the Port of Longview from being exposed to future debt that might be taken on. Last year, the Port took formal action to withdraw from the airport governance agreement, reporting concerns with the budget and with contract language. After months of work, the cities of Kelso and Longview, Cowlitz County and the Port developed a revised contract, which had been approved by the other entities. It’s reported that the Port agreed with most of the terms, but Commission members also want language that shields the Port from liability if the Airport takes on major debt. It’s now reported that Kelso, Longview and the County have just 19 days to approve this change, before the old governance contract expires.
Airport Deal
Posted on 9th February 2017 at 08:27
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta