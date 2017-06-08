The long-awaited runway extension at the Southwest Washington Regional Airport in Kelso is on standby for the time being, as resources are directed to other projects at the airport, responding to suggestions from the Federal Aviation Administration. The Daily news reports on the project changes; back in 2011, Cowlitz County granted $300,000 to the City of Kelso for the runway project, along with another $95,000 to go to a “stop-way” at the airport. Last fall, the FAA reviewed the project list, and they required an updated Master Plan, along with a wildlife impact assessment. Airport Manager Chris Paolini says that pushes the runway extension back six or seven years. It’s reported that about $395,000 have been spent on planning, but they now plan to put the remaining $321,000 in local and federal grant money to other projects at the airport, while the Master Plan is updated and re-evaluated. Paolini says that this will be a good time to take a look at the project list, and to make sure that resources are being directed to projects that will provide the most benefit to the airport.