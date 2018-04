A ban on alcohol is being announced for the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area, including two popular beaches on the Columbia River. Oregon State Police say that this comes after a large number of DUI incidents, fights, car crashes, MIP incidents, drownings and other incidents that threaten officer safety. Most recently, a man was beaten by one of the nude users of Collins Beach, in a dispute over a dog. The alcohol ban will be in effect from May 1st to September 30th, including Collins Beach and Walton Beach. Violations could get you up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $6,250. Oregon State Police have more information.