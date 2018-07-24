These hot temperatures and lower water flows lead to increased algae in local bodies of water, and warning signs are now going up at Vancouver Lake. The Clark County Health Department says that a blue-green algae bloom has been detected at Vancouver Lake, with the dangerous cyanobacteria being detected in several locations. They’re advising people who are using the lake to avoid areas where floating blue-green scum is seen. That blue-green algae produces toxins that can be dangerous to people, and can be deadly for pets that drink the water. Authorities recommend no swimming or water skiing in areas of scum, and they say that you should not drink the lake water at all. They say that you should keep your pets out of the water in areas where scum is seen, avoid areas of scum when boating, and be sure to clean any fish taken out of the lake very well. Vancouver Lake Park remains open, and the water in the restrooms and shelters is not affected.

The Clark County Health Department also says that additional testing is being done at Battle Ground Lake, after two cases of disease caused by the shigella bacteria have been recorded. Health Department officials say that samples taken from the lake on Friday did not show elevated bacterial levels. Additional samples were taken yesterday, and results should be back later this week. If those come back clear, then the warning at Battle Ground Lake will be lifted.