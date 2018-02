No injuries were reported in a trailer fire that happened last night in Kelso. Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue was called out just after 9 last night, when a fire was reported in the trailer park behind Taco Bell, located in the 1000 block of Allen Street. The 911 caller said that the rear of a vacant trailer was engulfed in flames; nearby trailers were evacuated while fire crews worked to get to the burning mobile home. It took just a few minutes to get the fire knocked down, and a search of the unit showed that no one was inside. Because the trailer was vacant at the time of the fire, the cause is considered to be “suspicious” at this time. The investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.