David Altman, 53, is pleading guilty to the killing of his father in August of 2016, admitting that he stabbed and beat Bernie Altman, 92, at the older man’s home. The Daily News reports on the plea in Cowlitz County Superior Court, where David Altman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Altman admits that he beat and stabbed his father while in the kitchen of the older man’s home on the evening of August 26th, 2016. Bernie Altman died from those injuries two weeks later. The guilty plea comes after the son was initially found to be mentally incompetent to stand trial. Following treatment and medication, David Altman was declared competent in February of last year, and the process for setting a trial was set. In the documents filed in court, Altman says that he “acted with intent, but without premeditation” when he attacked his father. Sentencing has been scheduled for March 6th in Superior Court; the projected sentence ranges from 11 years to life in prison.