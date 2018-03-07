David Altman is going to prison for 17 years, sentenced in connection with the beating and stabbing death of his father, Bernie Altman, 92. Today’s Daily News has the story about yesterday’s hearing in Cowlitz County Superior Court, where the son continued to claim that he had been attacked by his elderly father. Altman did apologize for the death at yesterday’s hearing, also saying “I felt trapped.” In January, the 53 year-old Kelso man pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder, admitting that he “acted with intent, but without premeditation” when he beat and stabbed his father on August 25th, 2016. Bernie Altman died from those injuries two weeks later. David Altman reportedly struggled with mental health issues for much of his life, and family members had sought help for many years. After the death, Altman spent time at Western State Hospital, where he was forcibly medicated. Family members express hope that David Altman can finally get the help he so badly needs, but they also lament the price that was paid.