Local physician P. J. Peterson is being honored as the 2017 Lower Columbia College Alumna of the Year. Peterson grew up in Cowlitz County, attending schools in Kalama, where she was valedictorian when she graduated in 1966. After attending LCC in ’66 and ’67 with studies in pre-pharmacy, Peterson moved up to the University of Washington, where she graduated with honors. Peterson attended the University of Utah to receive her medical doctorate, and then came back to Cowlitz County in 1979. Peterson was an internal medicine specialist, running the Internal Medicine Clinic before joining PeaceHealth in 1999. She continued to work there until she retired last year. Peterson was inducted into the LCC Hall of Fame for Achievement and Community Service in 1988, and she established an endowed scholarship with her family’s name. Peterson currently serves on the LCC Foundation Board, and is also active in other community groups. She and other LCC alumni will be honored this Saturday’s Alumni Day at Story Field.