An ambulance that was transporting a patient to St. John Medical Center was involved in its own collision yesterday morning in Longview. Traffic was already heavy in both directions across the Lewis and Clark Bridge when this unit was coming in from Oregon, at about 10 minutes to 7 yesterday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Oregon Way and Industrial Way. Damage to the ambulance was not severe, as the unit was allowed to continue to the hospital, and then it returned to the crash scene. No injuries were reported; the Washington State Patrol is taking over the investigation into the collision.