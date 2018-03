The Cowlitz County AmeriCorps Network invites everyone to come by for their annual Community Forum, running from 1 to 3 pm today at the Life Works building on New York Street in Longview. Organizers say that this will be an opportunity to come in and discuss focus areas for AmeriCorps in a round-table format. Following the discussion, Presidential service Awards will be presented to local AmeriCorps members. Life Works is located at 906 New York Street in Longview, right next to the Fairground parking lot. Cll 360-577-5859 to learn more.