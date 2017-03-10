The Cowlitz AmeriCorps Network invites you to the group’s annual Community Forum, which will be held from noon until 2 pm today at the Life Works building on New York Street in Longview. This will be a round-table format, where community leaders, citizens, and clients of AmeriCorps can gather and discuss focus areas for the agency. After the discussion, they will present Presidential Service Awards to local AmeriCorps members, and a light lunch will be served. Life Works is located at 906 New York Street in Longview. AmeriCorps also has a full-day project planned for tomorrow at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds; the “Love Your Barns” project will paint and do some minor repairs to two of the beef barns at the Fairgrounds. Call 577-5859 to learn more.