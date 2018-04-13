The New Kalama Harbor McMenamin’s opens next weekend, and there will soon be a new entertainment venue opening up right next door. Earlier this week, the Port of Kalama Commission approved an $854,000 contract for construction of a new amphitheater at Marine Park, along with other improvements at Marine Park and at Rasmussen Park. Construction of a small entertainment venue on the Kalama waterfront has been under consideration for a number of years, as the number of concerts, events and public activities continues to grow. They say that the amphitheater will have a grassy area with tiered seating, along with a covered stage. It’s planned that construction would start in May, and would be complete by July of this year. Other improvements include replacement of the asphalt walkway in Marine and Rasmussen Parks, installation of lighted bollards along the path, and replacement of the irrigation system at Marine Park. Keystone Construction of Ridgefield is being awarded the contract for this work.