The investigation into yesterday morning’s Amtrak derailment that killed three people near DuPont is continuing, but some initial findings are coming out. A data recorder on the rear engine of the train reportedly shows that the brand-new $6 million Amtrak “Charger” locomotive was traveling at 81 miles an hour, heading into a curve where the speed limit was 30 miles an hour. 12 cars and two locomotives were involved in the crash, which happened around 7:40 yesterday morning, as the train was heading south, heading out of Tacoma on the inaugural run of this new trainset. Three people aboard the train died, and more than 100 went to hospitals around the area. In a statement issued yesterday, Amtrak says that it’s working closely with multiple partners on the investigation into the incident, including Sound Transit, which owns the recently-renovated and upgraded tracks. If you had a loved one on the train, you can call 1-800-523-9101 to learn more about them. It’s currently expected that I-5 southbound south of Lakewood will remain closed through this morning’s commute at a bare minimum.

Amtrak service is resuming this morning, except for the number 502 train, which is normally scheduled to leave Kelso for Seattle at 9:21 am. The 504 and 509 trains are also cancelled, but four other trains are scheduled to run through Kelso today. Get the latest on train schedules and service by going to Amtrak.com.

Blood donations are also needed after the crash, at a time of year when donations of blood usually dwindle. Blood drives are being set up for this Thursday at the 15th Avenue Safeway and on Friday on 15th, next to St. John Medical Center. Call 1-800-398-7888 to set an appointment, though walk-ups will be accepted.