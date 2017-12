I-5 is a mess north of Olympia, and Amtrak service between Seattle and Portland is suspended after a major Amtrak derailment on a trestle near DuPont. It’s being reported that at least two train cars fell onto the freeway, and that seven cars on the freeway were hit. Major injuries are being reported, and there are also reports of fatalities. Be aware of massive congestion on the freeway north of Olympia, as multiple agencies deal with this issue.