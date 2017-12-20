The Washington Department of Transportation is also reporting that I-5 southbound near DuPont will remain closed through this morning’s commute at a minimum. They report that work is continuing to remove the damaged rail cars and train parts, along with trees that were damaged in the crash. They say that most of the rails cars are now removed and stored in a secure location. Engineers have also inspected the rail bridge, and they say it is structurally sound. Only minor repairs are needed on the bridge to allow it to return to service. They need to re-position the cranes to remove the locomotive, which was still resting on the freeway itself. A “hazard tree” also needs to be removed. Supplies are pre-staged, so repairs on guard rails and damaged portions of the road can begin as soon as they are cleared. WashDOT officials say that “their fingers are crossed” that the freeway can be re-opened sometime today; otherwise, they say that you should still try to avoid traveling through that area.

While the investigation into the deadly Amtrak train derailment near DuPont is continuing into next week, Amtrak service through Kelso and the rest of the Seattle-to-Portland corridor is resuming. Amtrak now reports that all Cascades and Coast Starlight train service will detour between Olympia-Lacey and Tacoma, operating out of the old Tacoma Amtrak station, which is located at 1001 Puyallup Avenue in Tacoma. Starting today, Cascades service between Eugene and Portland will begin operating with substitute equipment and reduced amenities. There will be no food service, checked baggage service, business class or bicycles on these trains. Pets will still be allowed. The 505 and 508 trains that had been scheduled to run between Eugene and Seattle will now only run between Seattle and Portland. Two new trains, the 510 and the 515, will serve between Eugene and Portland, with travelers making a cross-platform connection at Union Station in Portland. Full details on service between Seattle and Portland are available on Amtrak.com.