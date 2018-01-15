Amtrak is out with a timeline for activating the “positive train control” systems that could have helped to prevent the deadly train crash that happened near DuPont last month. Last week, the CEO of Amtrak went to Olympia, where he briefed legislators on the activation of the automated safety systems for trains in the Seattle-Portland corridor. Amtrak officials say that sensors and radio links alongside the tracks still need to be integrated with the links aboard the locomotives, and on the central server. Amtrak Senior Government Affairs Manager Rob Eaton says that the testing and interaction of all three elements will be tested in the second and third quarters of the year, and then the PTC system will be activated. Amtrak trains will then go back to the bypass track where the fatal derailment occurred. Eaton says that everyone at Amtrak feels “deep sorrow” over the loss of life from last month’s crash; he says federal rules prohibit him from disclosing anything about the ongoing investigation into the derailment.