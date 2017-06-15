An Open House is planned for this evening at Wallace Elementary School, where you’ll be able to look at some of the ideas being put forward for development of the Anchor Point industrial site near the mouth of the Cowlitz River. The City of Kelso is working with the owners of the 600 acres on the south end of the city, looking to develop a “sub-area plan” for that property. They say that the plan will identify potential development alternatives, along with the improvements that are needed to allow for development. The current goal is to have the sub-area plan ready for adoption in fall of this year. Today’s open house is intended to allow for community review of the sub-area plan, to discuss technical aspects with staff and consultants, and to provide input to city officials. The Anchor Point Subarea Plan Open House runs from 5:30 to 8 pm at Wallace Elementary, and is open to anyone interested.