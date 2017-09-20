The City of Kelso is moving ahead with development of the Anchor Point Subarea Plan, a document that they say could help to finally open that area for development. At last night’s City Council meeting, Mayor David Futcher says that inaction won’t help anyone, either for or against development. Earlier this year, members of the Winters family, the owners of the 600-acre parcel near the mouth of the Cowlitz, came to the city with a request for the plan. The property has been eyed for development since 1980, when it was zoned as General Industrial property. Only about half is available for development, as the other portion is wetlands. The Winters family is paying for the plan; no city dollars are involved, and it’s emphasized that any improvements that would be needed would also be paid for by potential developers. Several citizens did raise concerns; one suggests that the city needs to quit chasing huge industrial projects, while also suggesting that the area could be turned into a large outdoor recreation center. The man says that such a center would be a magnet for tourists, who would also bring their money. The council did vote to adopt the Anchor Point Subarea Plan on a vote of 6-0; Nancy Malone was absent from last night’s meeting.
Anchor Point Plan
Posted on 20th September 2017 at 08:52
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta