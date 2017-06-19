After years of talk about developing what used to be called the “Wasser-Winters Property” near the mouth of the Cowlitz River, the City of Kelso is fast-tracking the development of a Sub-Area Plan for what’s now called Anchor Point. City Manager Steve Taylor says that this land has some serious potential. Out of the nearly 600 acres that’s being covered by this sub-area plan, about 220 acres is available for development. They’re exploring multi-user or single-user concepts, some that even include some residential development. After last Thursday’s open house on Anchor Point, Taylor says that the plan is to have a draft plan to the Planning Commission by July 11th, which will then hold a public hearing on August 8th. The goal is to have the environmental checklist done by September 1st, and then have the Anchor Point Subarea Plan back to the City Council for action by September 5th.