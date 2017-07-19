After getting an earful from citizens who say that they have no desire whatsoever to be inside the city limits, the Kelso City Council is trimming the size of the possible annexation of the “county islands” in South Kelso. Mayor David Futcher says that it makes no sense to try and force these people to be in the city. The original proposal from city staff was to annex four “areas” of unincorporated county land that lie inside the Kelso city limits, mostly in or near the South Kelso industrial area. Several citizens spoke at last night’s meeting, all firmly against being annexed into the city. A majority of the council agrees that it makes no sense to force people to be inside the city if that’s their choice; they did direct staff to prepare a resolution that shrinks the proposed annexation locations to those properties that face on Hazel Street, along with the properties south of there; they also are still including “Area 1,” which is south and west of Hazel Street. A draft of the annexation resolution will be presented at the meeting on August 1st, which will then be followed by a public hearing on August 15th.