This year’s commercial Dungeness Crab season continues to be delayed, as Washington Fish and Wildlife reports that the crab need more time to fill with meat. This coordinates with actions by shellfish managers in Oregon and California, which also remain closed to commercial crabbing. WDFW reports that crabs in Washington actually have enough meat to meet commercial standards, but there places along the Oregon and Washington coasts that do not. WDFW says that they have agreed to extend the Washington closure to December 31st, to continue to give the crabs a chance to fill with meat. It’s noted that Domoic Acid tests show that levels are well below anything that would pose a health hazard. This closure affects commercial crabbing only; recreational crabbing remains open along the entire Washington coast, and in some Puget Sound spots.