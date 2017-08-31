With high temperatures predicted to be near 100 degrees over the Labor Day weekend, the Weather Service is putting up another Excessive Heat Watch, starting tomorrow afternoon and running through Monday evening. Forecasters say that the heat should start picking up tomorrow, with a high of 89; Saturday’s high is expected to be near 100 Saturday, Sunday and Monday. They also say that this heat could persist into the middle of next week. They say that this high heat will pose a serious health risk to people who don’t have access to air conditioning; you should start making plans now to keep an eye on the most vulnerable. Local power demand is also expected to be at very high levels.

The City of Longview is making a “Determination of a Severe Weather Event,” setting up the plan for severe weather shelters to open. Permits for these shelters are available from Longview’s Community Development Department, following an inspection by Community Development and the Longview Fire Marshal. There are no fees for obtaining such a permit. Call Community Development at 360-442-5087 for more information.