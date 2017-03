There was some congestion on the southbound freeway again this morning, after a multi-vehicle collision that took place near milepost 31, just north of Kalama. The State Patrol reports that two semis and a passenger car collided a few minutes before 3 am. They say that there were no injuries, but two lanes of the freeway were blocked after the crash. The State Patrol was trying to gather some big-rig tow trucks to remove the damaged semis, but as of 5 am, they still were not able to rally that equipment. Residual impacts could linger for some time.