The arrests in Las Vegas took only two of the phone scammers out of circulation, as a Longview resident reports being bilked out of several thousand dollars in a computer repair scam. A woman called Longview Police yesterday morning, reporting that a man calling himself “Martin” had called in late June, claiming that he was getting “signals” from Microsoft, saying that her computer was infected with viruses and needed repair. Over the next few weeks, “Martin” called numerous times, demanding cash for his services, along with other personal information. The woman says that she doesn’t actually know how much money she lost, but she says that the bank was able to recover about $4,000. Longview Police are following up on the case, while also providing the victim information on how she can avoid being scammed in the future. So far, no suspects have been identified.