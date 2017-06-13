A Longview resident reports being approached for money through an updated phone scam, where the scammers are using familiar phone numbers to get people to pick up. This was reported to the Sheriff’s Office at 5:20 yesterday afternoon; the caller says that they have received several scam calls in recent weeks, coming in from “spoofed” numbers. Last week, a call came in, showing that it was from his favorite relative. The scam caller claimed to be the local person’s son, and also said that he had been doing some “under the table work” for cash, but he owed $1,300 in taxes. That person also said that they could “take care of it” for just $300. Deputies advised the local resident to ignore these calls for money, and to hang up if they get any more.