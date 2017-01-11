It’s another day to avoid travel in the area, as several inches of snow blankets the downtown areas of Kelso and Longview this morning, and the snow is continuing to fall. The Weather Service is continuing a Winter Storm Warning for this area through 1 pm today. They say that snow should continue to fall in Cowlitz County and down through the I-5 corridor into Portland until about noon, and then we should see snow showers through the afternoon. One weather spotter in Kelso reports five inches on the ground; several inches are also on the ground in Longview. Students are getting another day off, starting with Lower Columbia College.

Driving is extremely treacherous in the local area this morning, with emergency responders dealing with downed trees and wrecked vehicles all around the county. There have been multiple crashes on I-5 through Cowlitz County, along with other instances of cars spinning out or sliding into ditches. If you’re trying to get into Portland, traction tires or devices are required on I-5 heading into the city, and I-84 is currently closed between Troutdale and Hood River. It’s another day to avoid travel on local roads, if it’s at all possible.

The Forest Service is reporting that snow plowing on Forest Road 83 in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest is being delayed, due to vandalism and mechanical failure of equipment. Forest Service officials say that that is temporarily no snow plowing on FR 83, past the junction with Forest Road 81. This means that the Marble Mountain Sno-Park and other portions of FR 83 are currently inaccessible. Repairs are now being made, and they hope to resume plowing before the weekend.