A third person suspected of being involved in a huge theft ring in the local area is now in custody. The Daily News is reporting on the arrest of Virginia Boggs, 26, of Portland, one of five suspects that are accused of bilking businesses in the local area out of at least $10,000. It’s reported that Boggs was arrested on Wednesday in Portland, and was booked on charges of leading organized crime, ten counts of forgery, three counts of trafficking in stolen property, eight counts of “unlawful credit card factoring” and a drug charge. She was released on her own recognizance. Late last month, Holly Boggs, 52, and Stanley Canterbury, 61, were convicted on multiple counts of forgery and theft, with sentences to be handed down later. They say that two suspects, Jessica Boggs and Michael Chester, apparently have jumped bail. Efforts to locate those suspects are ongoing.