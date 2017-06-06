The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Rail Police are looking into another train-versus-pedestrian collision that happened yesterday morning, on the main line south of Kalama. The incident happened around 9:30 yesterday morning, about a mile south of Kalama. Gus Melonas with BNSF says that the man was “clipped” by the northbound freight train, possibly hit in the shoulder or upper torso. Melonas says that the man survived the collision, and was taken to a hospital in Portland for treatment. The victim’s name has not been released. It’s noted that this was the fifth train-versus-person incident in Washington state over the past five days; the other four were fatal. Train traffic was delayed for about two hours after the incident; Melonas says that it’s a time of year that people are trying to get to rivers and waterways, which can be near railroad tracks. He says that you need to be extremely careful, and you need to “pay attention.”