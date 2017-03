Deer and elk antlers that have been confiscated from poachers by Washington Fish and Wildlife are being put up for auction. WDFW says that about 1,000 pounds of antlers are being sold through an online auction, and in the Washington Fish and Wildlife retail space, located at the agency’s warehouse on New Market Street in Tumwater. Proceeds from the auction and sales will help support anti-poaching efforts, including support for rewards paid out through the Turn In Poachers tip line. Get more information on the WDFW web page.