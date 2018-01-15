The Longview School District is receiving a prestigious honor, as one of fewer than 500 districts from across the country that are being recognized for participation in Advanced Placement courses, along with improved exam scores. The Longview School District has earned a spot on the 8th Annual AP CollegeBoard Honor Roll, on of 447 districts across the country that are being honored. To make the Honor Roll, Longview Schools had to increase participation in AP classes, had to increase participation by minority students, and to increase performance levels by the students that are taking part. Superintendent Dan Zorn says that it’s very exciting to see how the hard work of district staff is paying off, not only with increased participation, but also with improved performance. Arlington, Everett, Lake Washington, Shoreline and Walla Walla also made the Honor Roll; it’s noted that there are around 13,500 school districts across the United States.