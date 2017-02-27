A 40 year-old man is recovering from burn injuries that he received in a Saturday apartment fire in Longview. The fire was reported a few minutes before 4 pm at the Valley View Apartments, located at 2120 46th Avenue. Those on the scene reported that “something blew up,” as flames were shooting out of a lower-floor unit. The entire building was evacuated while firefighters worked to suppress the fire and keep it from spreading to other units. As the firefighters were working to keep the fire contained, the injured man approached them, with burn injuries to his hands and face. First aid was started, while the firefighting effort continued. The man was treated and then was taken to St. John Medical Center. It took about a half-hour to get the fire completely under control. It was eventually learned that the fire got started by the injured man, as he was trying to re-fuel a butane lighter. The lighter ignited as he was trying to fill it, and then he dropped the still-lit lighter. The fire ignited some nearby materials and then quickly spread. The one unit was extensively damaged, but the other units are inhabitable. The Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced tenants.
Apartment Fire
Posted on 27th February 2017 at 06:07
