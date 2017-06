An out-of-control kitchen grease fire did about $20,000 damage to an apartment on Old Portland Road in St. Helens yesterday morning. Columbia River Fire and Rescue reports being called to the apartment in the 1600 block of Old Portland Road at 10:10 yesterday morning, when the fire was reported in the kitchen. They saw smoke coming from the unit; firefighters were able to get the fire put out quickly, then worked to eject the smoke and heat from the unit. The resident reported making breakfast, when some cooking oil spattered and then caught fire. The resident ran out to get the fire extinguisher in the hall, but found that it needed to be recharged. No one was injured; the Red Cross was called in to provide some assistance to the four occupants of the unit. No injuries were reported.