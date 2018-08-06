They’re still working to identify the cause of a Friday morning apartment fire on 7th Avenue in Longview. A Three Rivers Christian School bus driver called 911 at about 7 am on Friday, after they saw smoke coming from a two-story apartment building at 807 7th Avenue. Firefighters were on the scene within three minutes, and they found a working fire in a second-story apartment. Firefighters had to crawl on their bellies to get into the apartment, due to the “oxygen-starved-vent-limited” fire, which caused thick, black “zero-visibility” smoke. Firefighters hauled a hose line inside, and once in there, they heard a woman crying for help. They were able to find the woman and remove her from the apartment, which still had active fire working in several locations. That woman was taken to St. John Medical Center for initial treatment; her condition has not been updated since. They did get the fire put out quickly, with heat damage limited to the single unit. The unit below suffered from minor smoke damage; the rest of the units were undamaged. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.