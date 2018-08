A month-long closure of Apiary Road near Rainier starts today. Columbia County is replacing a culvert at milepost 16.1, removing that and replacing it with a more fish-friendly structure. Reader boards about the closure are being posted on Highway 30 and on Highway 47, warning of the closure. Detours are being set up on the Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, and on Canaan-Meissner Road.