One child suffered minor injuries yesterday morning, when a Rainier school bus was involved in a collision. The crash happened at about 7:30 yesterday morning, when a bus crashed into a chip truck, as the bus was turning from Simmons Road to Apiary Road. The bus apparently pulled into the path of the truck, which had eleven students aboard. One student aboard the bus was injured, but that person was not taken to the hospital. The chip truck driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that are said to be minor. The road was closed for a short time after the collision; no citations have been reported, but the crash investigation is continuing.