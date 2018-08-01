Division Two of the Washington State Court of Appeals is denying an appeal from a Cowlitz County man who was convicted of killing his wife in 2014. Cleon Orville Moen, 78, was appealing his conviction for first-degree murder and his life-without-parole sentence, claiming that the trial court “abused its discretion” when a motion to remove a juror during the trial was denied. Moen also claims that his sentence is “cruel and unusual punishment,” due his dementia. In 2014, Moen went to trial on a fourth-degree domestic violence assault charge; the trial ended in a hung jury, but Moen tried to commit suicide by shooting himself with a shotgun, while inside his pickup in the parking lot of the Hall of Justice. Michelle Moen eventually filed for divorce, and then Cleon Moen broke into her house. He waited for his estranged wife, then he hit her in the head with an axe. After a struggle, Cleon Moen used an electrical cord to strangle Michelle Moen. In the 14-page ruling issued yesterday, the Appeals Court determined that the trial court did NOT abuse its discretion, and they say that Moen’s sentence does NOT constitute cruel and unusual punishment. It’s not yet known if an appeal to a higher court is planned.