The Port of Kalama is dropping its appeal of a condition that was placed in the Shoreline Conditional Use Permit that was recently approved for the Northwest Innovation Works methanol production and export facility. Late last week, port officials announced that a motion to dismiss the appeal was filed with the state Shorelines Hearings Board. Originally, the port had challenged a provision in the permit dealing with greenhouse gas emissions regulations; since that time, the Department of Ecology has clarified the condition, saying that it does not apply to the Port of Kalama, nor does it apply to the port’s activities in the shoreline, related to the operation of the marine terminal. Port of Kalama CEO Mark Wilson says that they do NOT oppose regulation of greenhouse gas emissions, and he says that this clarification from Ecology addresses that the concerns they had, which had triggered the appeal.